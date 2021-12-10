Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) Cold wave intensified in Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday with the Drass town literally freezing at minus 16.9 degrees Celsius.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in Kashmir and union territory of Ladakh.



The Drass town in Ladakh was the coldest at minus 16.9.



"Srinagar had minus 2.6, Pahalgam minus 5.9 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 as the minimum temperature.



"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 16.9, Leh minus 11.0 and Kargil minus 8.6 as the night's lowest temperature.



"Jammu city and Katra town both had 8.2, Batote 4.9, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 1.0 as the minimum", the MeT official said.



Weather is likely to remain generally dry till December 20, the official added.



