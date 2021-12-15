Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 15 (IANS) Unabated cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Wednesday as the weather office said there is little possibility of rain/snow till December 23.



Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) for J&K and Ladakh said, "Currently, weather is partly to generally cloudy at many places of J&K. Mainly dry weather is expected till December 23rd."



Cold wave continued in Kashmir and Ladakh while night temperature dropped in the Jammu region as well.



Srinagar had minus 3.9, Pahalgam minus 6.4 and Gulmarg minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature today.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 15.2, Leh minus 12.1 and Kargil minus 10.1 as the night lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 6.8, Katra 5.6, Batote minus 0.3, Banihal minus 2.5 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 as the minimum.



