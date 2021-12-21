Cold wave conditions grip Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) Cold wave conditions prevailed in Telangana on Tuesday as the mercury level dropped further in several districts.



Most parts of the state recorded minimum temperature in single digits. Kumaram Bheem district shivered at 3.5 degrees Celsius while Adilabad recorded 3.8 degrees.



According to the data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperature was in single digit in 29 of the 33 districts during the last 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m. Tuesday while it was between 10 and 11.8 degrees in the remaining districts.



In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Rajendranagar recorded the lowest temperature at 8.4 degrees. Serlingampally recorded 8.8 while in Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru it was 9.1 degrees.



The minimum temperature on the outskirts of Hyderabad continues to be 4-5 degrees lower compared to the core city areas.



Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for several districts. It said cold Wave conditions likely to prevail at some pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Medak districts.



The met office said dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state over the next five days. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degree in many pockets, it said.



The met office attributed the chill to cold winds blowing from North and North-East.



It has issued an alert for almost all the districts for the next three days as the minimum temperature is likely to be between 4 and 10 degrees.



The met office, in its forecast for next 24 hours, said mist/haze is very likely to prevail during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph.



