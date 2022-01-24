Cold day in Delhi, minimum temp at 8 degrees Celsius (Ld)

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Delhi residents shivered through a cold day on Monday with minimum temperature being recorded at 8 degree Celsius.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a maximum temperature of 14.8 degree Celsius, seven notches below the normal was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.



The IMD says that a cold day is when the minimum temperature of a station is less than equal to 10 degrees Celsius for plains and less than equal to 0 degree Celsius for hilly areas. The maximum temperature on a 'cold day' should be at least 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal.



The day began with a thick blanket of fog that enveloped the city in the early hours of Monday, even as the biting winter chill continued. The traffic was also partially disrupted at several places due to the dense fog forcing the vehicles to move at snail's pace.



The weather remained calm throughout the day as no wind was blowing.



In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal.



Meanwhile, the national capital's residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 156 for PM10 and 95 for PM2.5. As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.



"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.



Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 to 50; 'satisfactory' between 51-100; 'moderate' between 101-200; 'poor' between 201-300; 'very poor' between 301-400; 'severe' between 401-500; and 'hazardous' at over 500.



--IANS

