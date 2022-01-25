Coimbatore turns TN's Covid hotspot

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The industrial and commercial city of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is turning into the state's Covid hotspot as the positivity rate has increased to 26.6 per cent.



In a statement on Monday, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran called upon the people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of the infection.



Sameeran also urged those who have not taken the vaccination and irected those who are eligible for the second dose of vaccine to take the jab at the earliest.



He said that vaccination facilities are available round the clock at the ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, and other taluk level hospitals.



The District Collector also said that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had witnessed a surge much before Coimbatore and now the Covid cases are coming down in GCC.



The industrial areas of Coimbatore, including Sullur and Pollachi, have been temporarily closed down due to the surge in Covid-19 cases as well as the formation of clusters.



Coimbatore is the business town of Tamil Nadu with several industries including machine tools, spare parts, textiles, and other industries and business establishments thrive in the city.



People from Tamil Nadu and Kerala throng the city for purchase purposes and hence the government has called for a strict vigil to prevent further spread of the disease.



