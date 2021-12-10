Coffin-maker's story to have its world premiere at Kerala short film fest

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Suraj Gunjal's 'Aakhri Safar' is all set for its World Premiere at the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram. The non-fiction short film directed and edited by Suraj, portrays the life of Praful Mehta, a coffin-maker -- his outlook towards death and his dedication towards providing dignity to the deceased and comfort to the bereaved.



Talking about the film, the director said, "'Aakhri Safar' is a film that we have made with utmost love and respect for the man who, despite the odds stacked against him, refused to abandon his 'unconventional' profession. At many points during the shoot, we were in complete awe of Praful and his dedication toward his work."



He also thanked his producer Shiladitya Bora as she said, "Mr. Bora gave us the platform and all the creative tools needed to put forward such a beautiful story to the audience. I am excited for our World Premiere at a prestigious platform like IDSFFK."



Producer Shiladitya Bora, who is known for producing 'Newton', said, "As a producer and a filmmaker, it becomes my responsibility to bring forth narratives that are strong, entertaining and at the same time touch up the human side etching effectively into audience minds."



"'Aakhri Safar' is that real life film that showcases the journey of a common man who endorses his life and time towards dead people in their last journey respectively. And what better way to have its World Premiere at the best film festival in India dedicated to shorts and non fiction content," the producer concluded.



Organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy for the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala, the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala aims to catalyse a vibrant documentary and short film movement and is currently underway from December 9, 2021 to December 14, 2021.



