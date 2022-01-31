CM's housing scheme: Bommai distributes title deeds

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Monday said there is a need to simplify the rules to provide sites and houses to the poor people.



Speaking after distributing title deeds for the eligible beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's 1 lakh multi storey housing scheme being implemented by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, he said revenue sites without basic amenities would come up rampantly if layouts are not developed in accordance with legal provisions.



"The state government would simplify the laws to enable the poor to own sites and houses," Bommai said.



The Chief Minister said "it is important to provide housing in urban areas".



"But it is difficult to own a site or house in urban areas. It is a social challenge. A roof over the head is very important along with food and water to lead a dignified life," Bommai said, and also added words of appreciation for the Housing Minister for realising the project.



About 46,000 houses are being distributed for the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to select the beneficiaries for the remaining 64,000 houses too.



He also directed to offer a system of making payments in installments to help the beneficiaries.



Bommai wanted the distribution of one lakh houses to be completed by December. One more project would be taken up if the ongoing project proves a success, he said.



The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a plan to build a satellite township for the poor with all civic amenities. "It should have a good connecting road and the township should be self-sustaining," Bommai said.



He further said that the work on the construction of 4 lakh houses in rural areas, one lakh houses in urban areas and 97,000 houses in slums is underway. "Most of the houses are being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. State will witness a housing revolution in the coming days," Bommai said.



Housing Minister V. Somanna in his address said that construction of 46,499 houses has been completed and selection of beneficiaries has been started. Municipal Administration minister MTB Nagaraj, BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath and senior officials were present.



