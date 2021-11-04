CM Yogi appeals to public representatives, govt employees in UP to light the homes of poor

Ayodhya, Nov 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a special appeal to all public representatives and government employees of the state a day before Diwali on Thursday to visit the houses of the poor and the needy to illuminate their houses on this special occasion.



He has said on the occasion of Diwali, there should be no house of the needy and the poor in the state which does not illuminate with 'diyas'(lights) and sweets must be distributed to them.



Yogi made a special appeal to all District panchayat President and members, Block Chief, area's panchayat member and Head, including public representatives regarding Diwali and said they must visit the homes of every family especially the poor, Dalits, underprivileged etc. to create an atmosphere of enthusiasm, gaiety and happiness this Diwali.



The total number of MPs, MLAs, Mayors, Presidents of District panchayats, Chairman of Block Head municipal bodies, Councillors, Block Heads, Village Heads, members of district panchayats, zone panchayats, gram panchayats, including public representatives in Uttar Pradesh, is more than eight lakh and the number of state government employees is more than 20 lakh, the Chief Minister added.



Appealing to all officials and public representatives of the state, Yogi Adityanath said, "My appeal is that you people adopt one poor family each and contribute your bit in lighting lamps and delivering sweets in their houses."



Speaking at the Deepotsav programme of Ayodhya, known as the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Chief Minister added, "On the day of Diwali, we have to keep in mind that on this auspicious occasion, there should not be any poor or Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh whose house does not illuminate with lights and sweets are also delivered to them."



