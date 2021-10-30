CM takes swipe at Mamata: Goans can usher in 'new dawn', don't need outsiders

Panaji, Oct 30 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress and its supremo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying Goa does not need outsiders to help usher in a "new dawn" in the state.



'Goenchi Navi Sakal' or 'Goa's new dawn' is the poll slogan used by the Trinamool Congress, which is gearing up to contest the 2022 state assembly polls.



"We do not need help from others to protect Goa's culture," Sawant told a function organised by a media body on Saturday.



"There is no need for others to come here and announce a new dawn to protect Goa's culture and environment. We are capable of ushering in a new dawn," Sawant said.



BJP leaders have been branding the TMC as a party from outside the state with no linkage to Goa.



--IANS

maya/bg