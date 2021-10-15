CM Bommai meets Yediyurappa to wish on Vijayadashami

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met B.S. Yediyurappa at the latter's residence on Friday to wish him on the occasion of the Vijayadashami. Bommai garlanded him and sought his blessings.



Bommai said he will campaign for byelections from October 17. "I have discussed with Yediyurappa regarding the by-elections and he will campaign October 20 onwards," he said.



Commenting on the secret meeting between Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, he stated that Yediyurappa has given clarification on this. Both the leaders have clarified that they have not met each other and the matter ends there.



Bommai refused to comment on Siddaramaiah's criticism against his statement on incidents of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district of the state.



Bommai will inaugurate the Dasara procession 'Jumbo Savari' between the 'auspicious time' of 4.36 p.m. and 4.46 p.m. by performing 'Nandi Dhwaja Puja' at the Balarama Gate of the Mysuru Palace. Bommai will also pay floral tributes to the idol of the goddesses Chamundeshwari in the howdah.



The Vijayadashami procession will be launched between 5 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. in the presence of royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadutta Charamaraja Wadiyar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Sunanada Palanetra and other dignitaries.



--IANS

