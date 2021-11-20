Cloudy sky in Delhi-NCR, drizzle likely to follow

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) People in Delhi-NCR woke up to a cloudy sky on Saturday and are likely to witness drizzle later in the day, India Meteorological Data (IMD) said.



The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day are likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.



On Friday, the maximum temperature for the day settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 14.5 degrees Celsius.



The relative humidity at 9 a.m. was recorded at 85 per cent.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 9 a.m. was 350, against Friday's 348.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants at 9 a.m. was recorded at 36 and 65, respectively, both within the satisfactory limit.



According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in 'Very poor' category today, but is likely to improve and reach in the lower end of 'Very Poor' category on November 20."



"The air quality is likely to improve significantly from November 21 owing to relatively strong winds and reach in 'Poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," it added.



--IANS

rdk/svn/dpb