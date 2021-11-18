Cloud cover improves night temperature in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Due to nightlong cloud cover, minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Thursday bringing some respite for the people.



An official of the MeT department said, "Minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh improved today due to nightlong cloud cover as the maximum temperatures dropped during this period.



"Srinagar recorded 2.1, Pahalgam minus 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 1.0 as the minimum today.



"Leh town had minus 6.4, Kargil minus 5.9 and Drass minus 5.0 as the night's lowest temperature.



"Jammu city had 9.1, Katra 9.5, Batote 5.9, Banihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 3.2 as the minimum temperature today".



As the weather is likely to remain partially clouded during the next two days, night temperatures are likely to rise while the day temperatures would drop.



--IANS

sq/dpb

