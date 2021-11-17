Clerics files complaint against Waseem Rizvi

Lucknow, Nov 17 (IANS) A complaint has been filed against Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board member Waseem Rizvi.



Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawad, along with other clerics, submitted a written complaint at the Chowk police station against Rizvi on Tuesday evening.



The clerics have asked for an FIR to be lodged against Rizvi for derogatory remarks and activities against Islam, the Quran and Prophet Mohammad.



Rizvi has recently authored a book, which has earned him the ire of the clergy and members of the Muslim community.



Several protests have been held and statements have been made against Rizvi across the state and country for allegedly fabricating stories, spewing insults and making unacceptable remarks against Islamic personalities.



Maulana Kalbe Jawad also sought a ban on the publication of Rizvi's book.



--IANS

amita/dpb