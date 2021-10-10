Clear sky and warm day in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Residents of the national capital on Sunday woke up to a clear sky, with a temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius being recorded at 8.30 a.m.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22.7 degrees Celsius.



As per the morning update, the city was having a relative humidity of 71 per cent and the wind was blowing in the southwest direction at a speed of 3.6 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.19 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 5.57 p.m.



System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 184 for PM10 and 76 for PM2.5. As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was also under the moderate category.



Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters. As per the latest update at 9.41 a.m., the other pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 12 and 44, respectively. The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.



SAFAR has issued a moderate advisory for Monday with PM10 to likely be at 202.



In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, and the minimum was at 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.



