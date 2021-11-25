Class 4 girl student meets top cop, seeks punishment in rape case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 25 (IANS) A girl studying in Class 4 met the Mangaluru Police Commissioner on Thursday to submit her written complaint, seeking punishment against the individuals accused of being involved in a case related to the gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old minor girl.



Charvi Niranjan, the Class 4 student of Kulayi, met N. Shashikumar at his office and submitted the memorandum urging stringent punishment for the accused individuals.



"I request you to probe the matter thoroughly in connection with case of finding the body of an 8-year-old girl in drainage and later the arrest of four accused for gang raping and killing her. I request you to punish them with an iron hand. I hope in future such atrocities, gruesome crimes will stop against little girls of my age," her memorandum read.



The gruesome incident took place on Sunday. The minor girl went missing from the premises of a tiles factory where her parents were working.



After frantic search, her body was recovered from a drain attached to the factory.



The parents of the girl, hailing from Jharkhand, suspected that their daughter was sexually assaulted and killed by factory workers.



The Mangaluru Rural police that took up the investigation arrested four persons who worked in the same factory. The accused hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.



During the investigation, it was revealed that when the girl was playing with her three siblings in the premises of the factory near a water tank, accused took her to a room by covering her mouth and sexually assaulted her. The other accused individuals allegedly took turns to rape the girl, the police said.



Later, the girl was strangled to death, and her body was dumped into a drain. The postmortem report confirmed strangulation, anal sexual abuse and excessive bleeding.



