Class 12 student from Nepal held with 6 kg 'charas' in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 7 (IANS) A 19-year-old student of Class 12 from Nepal has been arrested with six kilograms of 'charas' (cannabis) at the International Border in Gauriphanta area of Lakhimpuri Kheri district.



She was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on Thursday.



The contraband, hidden in her clothes, is valued at about Rs 30 lakh in India.



She has been handed over to the police and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). She was later sent to jail.



The accused, a resident of Kanchanpur district in Nepal, entered India via the Gauriphanta border where she was caught with the contraband.



She told the police that she had been given Rs 15,000 for crossing the border with the drugs. She said that with the money, she wanted to help her family.



Ashwini Vishwakarma, station house officer (SHO) of Gauriphanta police station, said that the supplier told her she would have to cross the border once, and in India, someone would come and take charge of the drugs.



"There are people across the border who lure unemployed youth into smuggling drugs by offering them quick money. The price of charas increases by at least four times once it crosses the border."



--IANS

amita/svn/dpb