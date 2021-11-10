Civilian, policeman injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) A civilian and a policeman were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.



Police said militants hurled a grenade at a security force party in Aalimasjid area of Eidgah in the city.



"The grenade exploded on the road injuring a civilian and a policeman.



"Both the injured have been shifted to hospital. Area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.



The injured civilian has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and the policeman as Sajad Ahmad.



--IANS

sq/vd