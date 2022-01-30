Civilian, military airports in Afghanistan resume operations

Kabul, Jan 30 (IANS) The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has announced that 27 civilian and military airports across the country have resumed operations after they were halted following the fall of the former administration last August, the media reported.



"Most of these airports did not have problems, only limited airports such as Khwaja Rawash, Kandahar and Khost airports had problems," TOLO News quoted Latifullah Hakimi, head of the military and civil regulatory commission, as saying on Saturday.



"We divided the five parts into two parts, one military and the other civilian, because it is no longer necessary, and here is one government, before it used to be like (multiple) governments."



According to Hakimi, there are currently three military airports operating -- Bagram in Parwan, Shurab in Helmand and Shindand in Herat.



"Services are provided normally from Afghanistan's airports, flights operate normally, especially from Kabul airport, foreign and domestic flights are happening. Military flights from military airfields as well as parts of Kabul airport are being used for military, logistical and other flights," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.



Meanwhile, political analysts consider the resumption of activities in the country's airports essential, especially the military ones, to carry out special operations, and to provide assistance to the people in emergency situations.



"In the current situation, today, the first step that should be taken is to separate military and civilian activities in the airfields," said Mohammad Qasem Wafayeezada, former chairman of the ACAA.



Saturday's announcement comes as negotiations are underway in Doha over certain aspects of the management of Afghan airports between the Taliban, Turkey and Qatar.



A final agreement is yet to be reached.



--IANS

