Civil supply official in Odisha arrested on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (IANS) The Odisha vigilance department has arrested Jayanta Kumar Das, an assistant civil supplies officer, Nayagarh, in a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Sunday.



Das has been arrested for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.60 crore, which he could account for satisfactorily, officials said.



Later, he was presented at the court of special judge vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The court has remanded him to judicial custody till December 18.



Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance department had raided five places and unearthed his moveable and immovable properties, which is calculated to be around Rs 1.60 crore, which is 137 per cent more than his known sources of income, the vigilance officials said.



--IANS

