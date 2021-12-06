City of Joy: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury says Kolkata fits the bill perfectly for 'Lost'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The universe of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's stories is immersive and plays a pivotal role in the narrative and the director is continuing the streak with his upcoming thriller 'Lost' as he has chosen the city of Kolkata for driving the story.



Talking about the physical setting of the film in the heartland of Bengal, the filmmaker said, "Every screenplay itself demands a particular landscape. 'Lost' is an emotional thriller and is a story about relationships and commitment. For the same flavour, Kolkata fits the bill perfectly. There is a warmth in the city that we needed in our film. It is also a politically aware city. While we were writing it, we knew it had to be shot in Kolkata."



Earlier, Delhi played a key role in Aniruddha's 'Pink' to intensify the drama. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will headline 'Lost' with Pankaj Kapoor, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey essaying pivotal roles.



Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee have jointly produced 'Lost'. The film's screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, dialogue by Ritesh Shah, and features a story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta.



