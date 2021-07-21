Uttarakhand CM Meets Families Of Those Killed After Cloudburst In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met the families of the people who died following a cloudburst in Mando village of Uttarkashi district.

He also conducted an on-site inspection of affected areas in the Uttarkashi district. All possible help will be given from the state government, stated the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In Uttarkashi district, three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village. —ANI