CM Pushkar Dhami Visits Cloudburst-Hit Villages In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the cloudburst-hit villages of Uttarkashi district for an on-the- spot assessment of the situation and assured the affected people of all possible help from the government.

Accompanied by cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, the chief minister visited Mando and Kankarari villages and met the affected people to listen to them, an official release issued here said.

He also directed the Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit to begin the process of relocating Mando village in accordance with the demand of its residents.

The chief minister went from door-to-door, meeting residents of the two villages and assuring them of all help from the government, according to the release.

Three people belonging to the same family, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed in Mando village in a cloudburst on Sunday night while one person went missing in the neighbouring Kankarari village. —PTI