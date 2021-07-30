UP cop suspended for making casteist slur against officer

Inspector General Varanasi range, S.K. Bhagat, who investigated the charge levelled against the inspector by the ASP, submitted his report to the DGP through ADG Varanasi Zone, Brij Bhushan, on Thursday evening, after which the inspector was suspended.

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): Inspector Ravindra Singh, who allegedly threatened Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar with casteist slur following an argument over an official matter in Chandauli, has been placed under suspension.

On Wednesday, the ASP's complaint letter, which he had sent to the DGP, ADG Varanasi zone besides Chief Minister and SC/ST commissions alleging that the said inspector had threatened him with casteist remarks, had created sensation after it also went viral on social media.

Taking serious note of it, the ADG asked the IG Varanasi range to investigate the matter.

The IG, in his investigation, found that after the ASP detected irregularities in the records of police lines, a heated argument took place between him and the inspector in which the latter allegedly made casteist remarks.

The IG, he said, that on the basis of findings of his detailed investigations, the inspector has been suspended and department action was also ordered.

"Other recommendations made in the report submitted to ADG are confidential," he said.

--IANS