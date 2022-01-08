Saharanpur: Model Code Of Conduct Implemented, Nigam Removes Political Banners And Hoardings

As soon as the Model Code of Conduct came into force, four teams of the Municipal Corporation started the work of taking down the posters, hoardings and banners of political parties and politicians in the city, which continued late into the night. With the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, the model code of conduct has come into force. As soon as the code of conduct came into force, the teams of the municipal corporation have also started following the code of conduct.On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Gyanendra Singh, four teams of the Municipal Corporation were formed and the work of taking down the hoardings and posters at the intersections and roads in the city was started from the evening itself, which continued till late night.Ravish Chaudhary has been made the nodal officer of this campaign.Nodal officer Ravish Choudhary said that after the Model Code of Conduct is implemented, all the publicity material which violates the code of conduct is being removed from the metropolitan area. He said, "Four teams of the corporation under the leadership of Superintendent Vinay Sharma, Under Engineer Rajnish Mittal, Danish Haider Naqvi and Rajendra Kumar took down the posters, banners and boards of political parties and politicians on Dehradun Road, Delhi Road, Behat Road etc. On the other hand, as soon as the model code of conduct was imposed, there was panic among many advisors. They started taking down hoardings hurriedly."