Tree Plantation Program Organized At AIIMS Rishikesh

Tree plantation program was organized under the joint aegis of AIIMS and Lions Club Royal Rishikesh. During the program Various fruit trees were planted in the AIIMS campus.More than 2 dozen fruit plants of different species were planted by the officers and faculty members of the institute in campus of AIIMS. On this occasion, Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that it is very important to have trees to maintain the balance of nature. We not get only pure air and oxygen from trees, but trees are also the basis of our life. He said that fruitful plants to be particularly beneficial for life.Medical Superintendent professor BK Bastia called upon that it is very important to conserve trees to get food, air, water and clean environment. During this, Dean Academic Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean Hospital Administration Professor UB Mishra, Superintending Engineer BS Rawat, Program Coordinator and DMS Dr. Anubha Agarwal, Dheeraj Makhija District Chairperson Lions Club Royal etc. also planted many fruit plants of different species.In the program, Dr. Pooja Bhadauria of AIIMS, Himanshu Arora, Mayank Gupta, Sumit Chopra and many other member of Lions Club were present.