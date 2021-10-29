Thousands Vaccines Administered At Covid Vaccination Center Of AIIMS Rishikesh

Till Friday 29 October, 50 thousand vaccines have been administered at the Covid Vaccination Center of AIIMS Rishikesh. Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India Mr. Rajesh Bhushan congratulated the institute on this achievement of AIIMS.During a program organized at the vaccination center of AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday, the Health Secretary Government of India, Mr. Rajesh Bhushan appreciated the fast-running Covid vaccination campaign. He said that due to the commendable work of health care staff, the vaccination campaign has gained momentum. During the program, the 50000th Covid vaccine was administered to Khushiram Baluni, a resident of Bees Bigha Rishikesh. Dr. Mahendra Singh, in charge of the Covid Vaccination Center, informed that 50,000 doses have been administered till Friday at the vaccination center at AIIMS. This includes 27,616 first doses and 22,384-second doses. Dr. Mahendra informed that 10,846 doses have been administered to the health care staff and frontline workers while 39,154 doses have been administered to the general public.During the program MLA Yamkeshwar Ritu Khanduri, Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academics, Prof. Ashwani Kumar Dalal Medical Superintendent, Prof. Vartika Saxena HOD CFM Dpt, Prof. Quamar Azam HOD Trauma Department, Dr. Ajit Bhadauria, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Madhur Uniyal, PRO Harish Thapliyal, Rajiv Chaudhary Registrar, Senior Administrative Officer Shashikant Sharma, Administrative Officer Santosh, Ghevar Chand Nursing Superintendent and many others present. are.