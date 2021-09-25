Patient Given New Life At AIIMS Rishikesh By Correcting Her Physical Deformity

A patient who was referred from AIIMS Gorakhpur was given a new life in the AIIMS Rishikesh by correcting her physical deformity (clitoromegaly) since birth.Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AIIMS Rishikesh has performed a row of nerve-sparing clitoroplasties. this surgery was performed by a team led by Dr. Navneet Magon. About this surgery, Dr. Magon told that This patient who had congenital adrenal hyperplasia had an enlarged clitoris and absent labia minora which was a matter of serious concern to the patient and she was very anxious about her future and married life. Also, her father was worried about the future of her daughter’s married life and showed her to various big hospitals in the country, but they were only reassured that the swelling will reduce with time. She was referred by AIIMS Gorakhpur to the wing of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AIIMS Rishikesh.where she was examined and treated by nerve-sparing reduction clitoroplasty and labial reconstruction. Operating surgeon Dr. Navneet Magon said that this patient’s clitoris was just like a male penis. The surgery lasted for more than 2 hours and the medical team was successful in giving her a normal feminine appearance. This is completely a life-changing surgery for her as she can now lead a normal sexual life.Dr. Magon said that This Division is a boon for women throughout India, and especially for women of Uttarakhand. Soon the Division is planning to open medical tourism services and start treating foreign patients from all over the world.