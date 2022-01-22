Due To Increasing Covid Infections, AIIMS Rishikesh Decides To Close General Routine OPD Facilities

Due to increasing covid infection, the AIIMS administration has decided to close the General routine OPD facilities. This decision will come into effect from Monday 24 January onwords. Now apart from emergency patients, all other patients will be seen through telemedicine OPD. Whereas services related to emergency services, trauma treatment, and radiotherapy have been continued uninterrupted. Telemedicine OPD facility will operate from 9 am to 1 pm on every working day.Routine OPD services in AIIMS Rishikesh are being closed from Monday 24 January.Hospital administration AIIMS advised to common patients that take advantage of the telemedicine services of AIIMS for treatment .Given information about this decision, Professor Ashwani Kumar Dalal, Medical Superintendent AIIMS said that General OPD services will be closed from January 24 but emergency services will be kept operational round the clock. He said that the facilities of chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer patients will continue as before. Professor Dalal said that patients should take advantage of the telemedicine services of AIIMS to avoid unnecessary hassle. He said that every person has to understand the seriousness of the COVID infection and follow the COVID guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments.