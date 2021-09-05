Cycle Rally Organized By AIIMS Rishikesh To Encourage People To Donate Eyes

To make people aware of eye donation, a cycle rally was organized by AIIMS Rishikesh. The participants of the rally called upon the citizens to take a pledge to donate their eyes and make each other aware of the same to reduce blindness.On Sunday, cycle rallies were taken out from AIIMS campus in different areas of Rishikesh city. This rally was organized by the Department of Ophthalmology. The agenda of the rally was to make people aware of eye donation. In addition to the officers, faculty members, doctors, security guards and eye bank staff of the Institute, Red Riders Group, Blue Riders, Rishikesh Cycle Group, Lions Club, School College students and citizens of the city participated. Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS flagged off the rally. During this, he said that there is no other aid like donating eyes. He said that those who donate their eyes become immortal even after death. For the prevention of blindness, he described such public awareness programs as very important. More than 150 members participated in the eye donation public awareness rally. The rally commenced from AIIMS Rishikesh campus via Barrage Marg, Koel Ghati, Haridwar Marg, Tilak Road, Railway Road, Dehradun Marg, Parashuram Chowk.On this occasion Senior Surgeon Professor Bina Ravi, Prof. UB Mishra DHA, Prof. Sanjeev Mittal HOD Ophthalmology, Dr Neeti Gupta Medical Director Eye Bank, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr PK Panda, Dr Anubha Agarwal, Dr Anupam, Dr Ramanuja Samanta, Institute's PRO Harish Thapliyal, Law Officer Pradeep Pandey, Vikram Singh, Jayendra Ramola, Rakesh Mian, Gopal Narang, Shailendra Bisht, Jyoti Prakash Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Jitendra Bisht, Sardar Buta Singh, Yashpal Chauhan etc. were present.