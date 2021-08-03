Beneficial Briefings Given To Women For Breastfeeding Through Health Talk At AIIMS Rishikesh

On the occasion of International Breastfeeding Week, various beneficial information was given to women for breastfeeding through health talk at AIIMS Rishikesh.During the program, Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said in his message that mother's milk is full of various quality and has health benefits. He said that mother's milk provides the power to fight diseases and all kinds of mineral elements are present in it. Professor Ravikant said that mother's milk is very important for the overall physical development of the newborn. Program was organized in the gynecological ward of AIIMS. During the program 20 lactating women were honored by the Gynecology Department.Professor Jaya Chaturvedi, HOD, Department of Gynecology, said that mother's milk contains vitamins in abundance. She said that Breastfeeding benefits both the mother and the baby. In the program, expert doctors of gynecology department explained in detail the benefits of breastfeeding to the women present on the ward. During this Associate Professor Dr. Amrita Gaurav, Associate Professor of CFM Department and Program Coordinator Dr. Meenakshi Khapre, Dr. Anusha K. Ravi, Dr. Pragya, Dr. Aakriti etc. were present.