AIIMS Rishikesh Medics Perform Awake Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Without Making The Patient Unconscious

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh have achieved success in performing successful Awake Cardio-thoracic surgery without making him unconscious on a patient. This patient was suffering from the problem of tumour inside the chest cavity. After treatment, the patient is now completely healthy and has been discharged from the hospital. Not only this, but he also got treated completely free of cost under the Ayushman scheme.

A 30-year-old man from Chinyalisaun, district Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) was suffering from the problem of heaviness in the chest and unbearable pain for a long time. After getting tested about 3 months ago, he came to know that a tumour had formed inside his chest just above the heart. He first went to various hospitals in the state for treatment but as the matter was complicated, most of the hospitals expressed their inability to treat him. Later the patient reached AIIMS Rishikesh regarding this problem and after various tests, Senior surgeon Dr. Anshuman Darbari, Senior Surgeon and Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department of AIIMS, Rishikesh diagnosed that he is having thymoma tumour of thymus gland just above his heart and its size is gradually increasing.

Dr. Darbari informed that if the patient was not treated in time, then the tumour formed over the heart could have taken a serious form of cancer later. Dr. Darbari explained that it is generally not possible and dangerous to biopsy a tumour within the chest due to the nearby vital organs. Therefore, it was decided to perform "Awake Thoracic Surgery " after the patient's consent to excise the patient's tumour for complete diagnosis.

In this high risk surgery of cutting-edge technology, the tumour of 10 x 7 cm above the heart was completely removed without making the patient unconscious after making him pain free first and then cutting the Sternal bone. This surgery took about two hours and after keeping the patient in the hospital for 4 days, he has now been discharged. The team of specialist doctors who performed the surgery included Dr. Anshuman Darbari, Dr Rahul Sharma and senior anaesthetist Dr. Ajay Kumar.

Professor Arvind Rajvanshi, Director AIIMS appreciated the doctors who performed this complex surgery and said that the team of specialist doctors is available in AIIMS Rishikesh for better treatment of the patients. If necessary, the facilities for the treatment of patients will be further increased.

What is 'Awake Cardio-Thoracic Surgery

Dr. Darbari informed that "Awake Cardio-thoracic surgery" was started in the year 2010 in America. In India, this facility is currently available only in selected major hospitals in South India. In this technique, local anaesthetic injections are given in the patient's spinal cord with a special Epidural technique. Due to this, only his neck and chest becomes Locally desensitize and pain free. Chest surgery by cutting midline, sternal bone can be performed after it is completely painless. The special thing is that the patient remains completely conscious during the entire process of surgery. During a normal surgery procedure, the patient may have side effects of general anaesthetic drugs, but in this procedure, he is also saved from the side effects of anaesthetic drugs. With this technique, the patient does not even need intubation and ventilator support. So, in this technique the recovery of the patient becomes very smooth and fast.