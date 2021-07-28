AIIMS Rishikesh Medics Advise Precautions Against Skin Diseases During Monsoon

Be careful about skin diseases during the Monsoon season. The weather is very humid these days. In such a situation, due to sweating in the body, many types of diseases arise in our skin. For this AIIMS Rishikesh has advised to take special precautions.The rainy season brings with it many types of skin diseases. Padmashree Prof. Ravikant Director AIIMS Rishikesh said that timely diagnosis of skin diseases is very important. In the rainy season, germs grow very fast and the risk of spreading skin infection increases in such weather. He said that these infections gradually spread from person to person. In the absence of timely prevention, it can take a serious form at the community level. Professor Ravikant said that all types of tests and treatment facilities related to skin problem are available in AIIMS Rishikesh. Apart from this, a special allergy clinic is also being run for the convenience of the patients.Dr. Riti Bhatia, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, said that due to lack of hygiene, staying in crowded places for a long time, excessive sweating, wearing wet or damp clothes and humidity in the weather, various types of skin diseases arise in the rainy season. Among these, fungal infections, skin rashes, itching, scabies and hair loss are the main diseases. The problem of itching in scabies is more bothersome at night. In most of the cases it is a fungal infection. If not treated in time, this infection starts spreading in many places in the skin. In such a situation, patients often take topical steroids, she said. These steroids act like poison and cause long lasting fungal infections.Dr. Riti said that there is also the problem of acne and red papules on the face in the rainy season. Skin allergies/eczema, in particular, are seen with itchy red rash on the body. Apart from this, there is also the problem of hair fall and dryness in the rainy season. She said that it is very important to maintain the cleanliness of the body to avoid skin diseases. These diseases can be avoided by bathing daily with soap, wearing well-dried clothes, immediately changing the wet clothes due to getting wet in the rain and keeping the sweating areas of the body dry. She said that many times patients are forbidden to take bath due to skin problems. This myth is wrong. Along with this, one should avoid massaging the head with excessive oil because by doing this the hair starts breaking more. However, sometimes there are some underlying causes of hair loss that should be investigated.