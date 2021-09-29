During the last three years, AIIMS Rishikesh has treated 51,120 patients free of cost through Ayushman Yojana. Since the inception of the scheme, 10,900 Ayushman cards have been made in AIIMS. For this achievement, AIIMS has been rewarded with 'Ayushman Samman' by the state government. AIIMS Director has talked about making the Ayushman scheme more effective.Ayushman scheme was started in AIIMS Rishikesh in September 2018. So far, more than 51 thousand patients have benefited from this scheme in AIIMS. Apart from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, these patients have reached AIIMS from different states of the country. For a better operation of this scheme, AIIMS Rishikesh was awarded the 'Ayushman Samman Award' by the state government.The program was organized in Dehradun. During the program 'Arogya Manthan', Dr. Arun Goyal, in charge of the Ayushman scheme of AIIMS, was told that even during the transition of covid-19, Ayushman cards of patients were made in AIIMS. He said that so far a total of 51 thousand 120 patients have been given free treatment under this scheme. Out of these, 39 thousand 580 patients are residents of Uttarakhand state. He said that this scheme is very beneficial for the treatment of poor people. Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Co-in-charge of the Ayushman scheme told that those who do not have the card of Ayushman Bharat Scheme can get their Ayushman card made in AIIMS Rishikesh by showing complete documents related to their identity. For this, a separate Ayushman counter has been set up in the OPD area.During the program, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat honored AIIMS with the 'Ayushman Samman' award. On awarding AIIMS Rishikesh by the state government, the director of the institute, Professor Arvind Rajwanshi said that the purpose of this scheme is to provide free treatment to the poor and needy people. AIIMS Rishikesh is committed to expediting the Ayushman scheme. Prof. Rajwanshi said that this scheme would be more successful in the future for free treatment of poor people.