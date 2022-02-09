OPD Facilities Resume At AIIMS Rishikesh

The General OPD facility in AIIMS was closed last month on 24 January due to many doctors and residents of the institute being infected with covid. Now tha situation is slightly normal, the OPD facility has been resumed for all types of patients. Giving information Professor Ashwani Kumar Dalal, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS said that the graph of corona infection has started decreasing in the and the state, so the OPD services have been resumed in the hospital. He informed that the telemedicine facility will continue along with General OPD for the convenience of general-level patients. So that the patients from far-flung areas who are unable to come to the hospital due to various reasons can take necessary medical consultation through telemedicine facility. It was told by the hospital administration that patients who are unable to come to the hospital can also contact telemedicine numbers 7454989545, 9621539863, and 7302895044 for medical advice. This facility of telemedicine will be available continue from 9 am to 1 pm.