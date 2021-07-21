Bailey Bridge Over Uttarakhand's Kulagar Rivulet Opens To Traffic

Pithoragarh: A bailey bridge over Kulagar rivulet was operationalised on Wednesday replacing a concrete bridge that was washed away by heavy rains earlier this month cutting off nearly 150 villages in Darma, Vyas and Chaudas valleys of Uttarakhand''s Pithoragarh district.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Chief Engineer (project Hirak) MNV Prasad said the bridge was built over Kulagar rivulet by the BRO in just five days spite the challenges posed by a difficult terrain amid precarious weather.

The 170-feet-long bridge restores the contact of these valleys and the security posts at the Indo-China border with the rest of the district, he said. A concrete bridge, which stood at the place earlier, was washed away on July 8 cutting off the valleys. —PTI