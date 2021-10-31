UP: Missing Toddler’s Body Found In Pond

The body of a three-year-old boy, who went missing four days ago, was found floating in a pond at Sidhan village here. The boy had gone missing on Wednesday while playing outside his house and all efforts to trace him had proved futile. The body was found on Saturday evening and the police have sent it for autopsy.The deceased's father filed a complaint against unidentified persons. Superintendent of Police (City), Arpit Vijayvargiya, said, "A team has been formed to probe the case and we will arrest the accused at the earliest." —IANS