Over 4 Lakh Fine Imposed On UP Factory Causing Pollution

UP Factory Causing Pollution
Muzaffarnagar:  UP Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 4,00,037 on a factory of steel for causing pollution, officials said Saturday.
The factory located near Salarpur village that falls under Jansath police station has been sealed.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jayendra Kumar, two pollution board officials inspected and found that the factory did not follow pollution control norms. —PTI
