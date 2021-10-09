Over 4 Lakh Fine Imposed On UP Factory Causing Pollution
Sat, 9 Oct 2021 1633799355752
Muzaffarnagar: UP Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 4,00,037 on a factory of steel for causing pollution, officials said Saturday.
The factory located near Salarpur village that falls under Jansath police station has been sealed.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jayendra Kumar, two pollution board officials inspected and found that the factory did not follow pollution control norms. —PTI
