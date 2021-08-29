Muzaffarnagar: 2 electrocuted while boring a tube well

Two men were electrocuted after coming in contact with a high tension wire while boring a water tube well in a village here, police said Sunday.The incident took place in Barwala village that falls under Shahpur police station, they said.The pipe in their hands came in touch with a high-tension wire and Kartik (38) and Gautam (25) received electric shocks, they added.They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. —PTI