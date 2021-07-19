Man drowns during idol immersion in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A 32-year-old engineer drowned in the Yamuna during idol immersion at Kairana in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

Rohit Kumar, an engineer with a private company who was posted in Delhi, had come to his native place of Shamli, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday, said Gyanendra Singh, the incharge of Yamuna Bridge police outpost.

The body was fished out and sent for post-mortem, Singh said. —PTI