Man Commits Suicide Over Family Dispute In UP
Mon, 8 Nov 2021 1636390555477
Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over family dispute in Panchendakala village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Bunty, they said. His body was found hanging from a tree Sunday evening, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added. —PTI
