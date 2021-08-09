18-year-old drowns in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: An 18-year-old man drowned in a mine filled with rainwater at a brick kiln in a village here, police said on Monday.



The victim, Talib, had gone to take a bath in the "khadan (mine)" in Walipur village under the Miranpur police station limits on Sunday evening along with a friend, they said.



His body was fished out later, the police said.



This is the second such incident in the district in recent days.



A 14-year-old boy had drowned in a rainwater-filled mine in Niyamu village under the Vharthaval police station limits last Friday.

