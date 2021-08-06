17-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Muzaffarnagar

A 17-year-old boy died of electrocution when he came in contact with a high tension wire in Shukartaal town in the district, police said on Friday.He had gone to bring water from the Ganga river on Thursday night when he touched a electricity pole and was electrocuted, they said.The police said the body was sent for an autopsy.In a similar incident, a five-year-old boy died on electrocution on coming in contact with a transformer wire in Shamli district on Thursday, they said.His family members staged a protest and demanded action against the electricity department for alleged negligence. —PTI