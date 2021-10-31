Haryana CM Orders Immediate Redressal Of Water Logging In Sonipat Area

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has given orders for immediate redressal of the problem of water logging in the villages of Kharkhoda area of Sonipat district. In connection with this problem, farmers of about 20 villages of Kharkhoda area met Khattar at his residence on Sunday. While handing over the memorandum, they urged the Chief Minister to personally inspect the areas affected by the problem of water logging.CM Khattar said that work is going on continuously to resolve the problem of water logging wherever it is being faced. Water has been drained with the help of pumps in most of the areas, in the remaining areas also the drainage work will be completed very soon. During this, the Chief Minister ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat district to take immediate action regarding the problems being faced by the farmers of Kharkhoda region.He said that the problem of water logging has increased due to unseasonal rains. For drainage in Sonipat district, water is being drawn through 85 electric pumps and 50 diesel pumps. Apart from this, he has given orders to the Deputy Commissioner that if a farmer does the work of drainage by using his own tractor, then he should be provided money for diesel. The Chief Minister also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat to start Girdawari within 24 hours regarding the problem of water logging in Kharkhoda area. He assured the farmers that the Girdawari work would be completed in the coming three days. After this, the compensation amount will be released to the farmers as soon as possible.CM Khattar directed the Sonipat Deputy Commissioner to get Badhana, Jharothi and Khedi drains cleaned. He said that whatever machine is required by the district administration for cleaning these drains, the work of cleaning them should be completed by arranging them immediately, so that the drainage can be done.Chief Minister has also ordered the Power Department to provide 24 hours electricity for the next 10 days to the villages affected by water logging. He said that due to the availability of 24 hours electricity, the work of drainage by pumps would be completed soon and farmers would be able to prepare the fields for sowing the crops. The Chief Minister appealed to the farmers to get their insurance done as well as get their crops and animals also insured. He said that unseasonal rain and hailstorm not only damage the crops bur also harms some animals. By getting animal insurance, animal owners can avoid unnecessary losses.-JMT