Perovskite Society Of India, A Pan-India Energy Research Society Headed By IIT Roorkee Professor, Inaugurated

Perovskite semiconductor has recently emerged huge research interest due to its prospective applications in energy, the environment, sensors, biomedicine, and various optoelectronics device. In order to create a shared research facility and knowledge sharing platform, a pan-India society - Perovskite Society of India (https://perovskitesociety.in/) has been formed which was inaugurated online on 17th January. Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Roorkee, is the founder and heads this pan-India society as President. The inauguration was done by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary to Govt of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. In his talk, Shree Sawhney emphasized on the potential of perovskite semiconductor in energy research application in India. Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee emphasized the need of this society for the advancement of energy materials research in India.The inauguration was followed by a one-day online conference where eminent scientists including Prof. D.D Sharma, Prof. Cristoph Brabec, Prof. S.P.Singh, Prof. Ashish Garg, Prof. Parameswar Iyer, Dr. Vineet Saini, Prof. M. Nazeeruddin, Prof. Subodh Mhaisalkar, Prof. Annalisa Bruno, and Prof. Daniel Prochowicz shared their views and research activity. The keynote lecture was delivered by Prof. Michael Graetzel, Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.Perovskite Society of India has been established to promote research and development activity in perovskite materials and devices in the country. “The primary aim of the society is to promote awareness about the commercialization potential of this material, create a shared research facility and provide career support to budding scientists in this area. We aim to make next generation energy scientists and engineers and bridge young scientists and engineers of our country in one common platform.” Prof. Satapathi says. The society comprises experts active in domains related to perovskite from leading research institutions as well as the industry.