IITR Organizes Farmer’s Awareness Program To Sensitize Farmers About Aas Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Campaign

Farmers of the Mundakhedi Kalan village of Laksar block in Haridwar district has been sensitized about Agromet Advisory Services (AAS) in a 'Farmer's Awareness Program' (FAP) under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign. The program has been organized under Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) project which is being operated in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee. Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project at IIT Roorkee apprised the farmers about the benefits of Agrometeorological Advisory Services being provided by Agromet Field Unit (AMFU), IIT Roorkee in their day-to-day farm operations. He also discussed regarding the dissemination mechanism of AAS, so that these services can be easily accessible to the farmers. Ravi Kiran Saini, a progressive farmer and Director, Bhu-Amrit Farmers Producer Company Limited Bhagwanpur discussed in detail pertaining to the weather based farming and organic farming. He is one of the oldest beneficiary of AAS at AMFU Roorkee for more than a decade. Dr Satish Kumar Shastri, an International Cultural Campaigner presided over the program. He discussed about the indigenous weather knowledge of ancient Indian farmers. He said that the Ghagh and Bhaddari were the ancient Indian farmers who had developed the relationship between weather and farm operations through local proverbs in the form of poetry. There is a need to validate these sayings in the present scenario as an optional forecast tool by the Agrometeorologists. Ayush, a youth farmer from Mundakhedi Kalan village has taken the responsibility to create a WhatsApp group of farmers for the dissemination of Agromet Advisory Bulletins as a 'Mausam Mitra'. The FAP was convened by Dr Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS Project at IIT Roorkee. He urged farmers to join Agromet Advisory services in a large number so as they can be benefited with these services. A progressive farmer Monu Saini shared his views about AAS. The queries from farmers were answered by the experts. The weather app 'MAUSAM', developed by IIT Roorkee specially for dissemination of block-level forecast and advisories to the farmers and 'MEGHDOOT' app developed by IMD have been installed in their mobile phones. Farmer's feedback has also been collected through a questionnaire to improve the advisory services according to the farmer's requirements. The formal vote of thanks was proposed by Nakli Ram. A large number of farmers were participated in the programme including Dharampal Singh, Satpal Pradhan, Rohtas, Ranveer Singh, Rajveer, Subhash, Dr. Nafees, Naveen, etc.