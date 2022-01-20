IIT Roorkee Wins National Gold Award For E-Governance For Outstanding Research

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee’s team of researchers led by Prof. Dharmendra Singh has won the National “Gold” Award for e-governance for Outstanding Research on Citizen-Centric Services by Academic/Research Institutions. The team has won this award for the development of E-waste-based Microwave Absorbing Material for Electromagnetic Shielding and Stealth Applications.Radar absorbing materials (RAMs) are indispensably required to control EM pollution and for advanced engineering requirements in military stealth applications. Considering the different applications of RAMs in the civil and defence sector. This innovation will help to fulfill the vital need for cost-effective synthesis and fabrication of effective microwave absorbers using low-cost raw materials and less complex fabrication techniques. This will enable the development of end user-defined stealth solutions and products such as camouflage nets using E-waste and radar absorbing materials and paints for EMI shielding and suppression of harmful mobile phone radiation. On the 24th National Conference on e-Governance, 7th -8th January 2022 organised in Hyderabad, Telangana, the awards were presented by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.Appreciating the work of the research team Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee said, “This development has applications in both civilian and military domains. We hope it will contribute towards the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the area of defence technology.”Shedding light on the technology of this material and its application, Prof. Dharmendra Singh said, “Considering the different applications of Microwave Absorbing Materials (MAMs) in the civil and defence sector, there is a vital need for cost-effective synthesis and fabrication of effective microwave absorbers using low-cost raw materials and less complex fabrication techniques. Thereby, the proposed solution is to provide an alternative option to develop wideband (frequency: 1-18 GHz) MAMs using E-waste having the properties defined by the end users. Considerable amount of resources, such as materials, time, manpower, cost, etc., will be saved with the developed technique. ”The 24th Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2021 was organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Telangana.