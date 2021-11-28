IIT Roorkee Organizes Farmers Field Visit Under GKMS Project

Farmers of Sikandarpur village, block- Bhagwanpur, districtHaridwar were sensitized by IIT Roorkee under “Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa Project” operating in the Department of Water Resources Development and Management. Dr S K Pandey, Ex.Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Chhatisgarh apprised the farmers about the adverse effect of cold weather on animals. He discussed about the precautionary measures specially for milch animals during winter season. How the Agrometeorological Advisory Services are beneficial for cattle rearing farmers, he discussed in detail.Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer of the project informed the farmers about the various dissemination mechanism are being initiated under the scheme. He urged farmers to create at least one WhatsApp group from each village for the dissemination of Agromet Advisory Bulletins through “Mausam Mitra.Ravi Kiran Saini, Chairman, Bhu-Amrit Farmers Producer Company Limited Bhagwanpur informed that when the sowing of Mustard crop was at its peak during second week of October, the forecast for heavy rainfall was provided 5 days in advance. It helped the farmers to take decision for withhold the sowing of mustard in Bhagwanpur area which saved the money and labour. Gurvinder Singh, a progressive farmer from Bhagwanpur block said that due to the prior information of the weather forecast, many farmers had cut the paddy crop and kept it in a safe place, due to which their crop was saved from getting ruined due to rain.Naveen Kumar, CEO of Bhu-Amrit Farmers Producer Company Limited informed that more than six hundred farmers are associated with his FPO and all of them are being made available the Agromet Advisory Bulletins regularly through WhatsApp group.Dr Arvind Kumar, Technical Officer, GKMS project collected the feedback from farmers on the Agrometeorological Advisory Services. Mainly Wajid Ali, Shubham, Saurabh, Arvind, Subhash, etc. were present during the field visit along with other farmers.