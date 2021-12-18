IIT Roorkee Conducts ‘One-Day Trip’ For School-Going Students To Mark Its 175th Year Of Excellence

In a series of events to mark its 175th year of excellence, IIT Roorkee conducted a ‘one-day trip’ to the institute for school-going students from the Roorkee- Haridwar region. The program started at 9:00 am with orientation and snacks at the convocation hall. The students were then taken on a tour of the institute which included a trip to Biosciences Lab, Earth Sciences Museum, Institute Instrumentation Centre, and Tinkering Lab. After lunch, students attended Career Guidance Talk and Cultural Workshops. Later, they were shown the Mahatma Gandhi Central Library (MGCL), Archive’s Gallery and James Thomason Building. At the end of the tour, the students were felicitated with rewards and souvenirs. The trip gave students a glimpse of the IIT Roorkee legacy, culture, technical competency, and social values. Students were also able to understand and appreciate opportunities for them after they completed school, and the various course and career options available.40 meritorious school students from the Roorkee-Haridwar region, selected by questionnaire and other rounds, were invited to the IIT Roorkee campus. During the 8-hour tour, the students were guided by the IIT Roorkee students forming Ingenious Inside Ed-Tours Team and IIT Roorkee staff and professionals.Such trips are significant opportunities for students as IIT Roorkee is a unique amalgamation of cultural heritage and future possibilities. Visiting an IIT and getting to know its culture, facilities, and clubs is like a dream come true. Such programmesoffer a vision of the near future while presenting fascinating facts, introducing research culture, and opening a door to several possibilities. “For me, visiting an IIT campus is like a dream come true. There are so many things I saw here that I didn’t even know of. I am very thankful that I got the chance to come to the trip. This experience has given be a new perspective and I now know that I want to study at IIT Roorkee after I complete school”. Said a student after the trip.Another student said, “I learnt so much here on the trip; I was surprised at the vastness of knowledge that exists. I now have a better understanding of the study and career options available to me after school. Most importantly, I have come to understand the value of higher education”. Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said about the initiative, “We believe that institutions of higher learning, such as IITs, must reach out to young minds at an early stage, connect with them and inspire them towards learning and knowledge creation. I am happy that students of IIT Roorkee have taken the initiative of organizing one day trips for school-going children in Roorkee town. I would like to see this program become a flagship program of the 175-year celebrations of IIT Roorkee”.