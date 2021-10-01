Haryana Cop Dies In Encounter With Criminals In Haridwar

A Haryana Police personnel died in an encounter with criminals in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday night.According to the Uttarakhand police, the Faridabad police had reached Haridwar around 10 pm yesterday while chasing four criminals in a robbery case. One of the criminals opened fire causing the death of the personnel. While three criminals were arrested, one of them escaped, said the police."Haryana police did not inform Haridwar police about their arrival. They had arrested the four but due to negligence, a miscreant suddenly took out a pistol and opened fire due to which the police constable died. Search is on for the absconding miscreant," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat and circle officer (CO) Abhay Pratap Singh immediately reached the spot.SSP Rawat has also ordered Superintendents of Police (SP) Kamlesh Upadhyay to investigate the incident.In search of the absconding criminal, the Haridwar police conducted a night-long operation by blocking the border. Further investigation is underway. —ANI