Diachamps Of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Celebrate Diabetes Day



Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar (The Hawk): On World Diabetes Day, a program on Diabetes Care was organized at Ramkrishna Mission Sevashram Kankhal Haridwar in which type 1 diabetic children and their parents shared experiences with people and made them aware about the need to be educated on the disease.

Presiding as the chief guest of the program, SN Pandey IAS from Dehradun Secretariat and District Magistrate Haridwar , Vinay Shankar Pandey, IAS appreciated the diabetes support group running in Ramkrishna Mission Sevashram, through which 300 children are being given free insulin for many decades and these children . Their confidence level in stage performances showed that had accepted the condition of diabetes in their lives and were managing well. Mayank, Karthik, Sushil and many more children anchored the program.

SN Pandey, IAS said that these diachamps will become the brand ambassadors and explain this disease management in every nook and corner of the district. He inspired them to live a holistic lifestyle with which any disease can be managed properly.

District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the diabetic children are not just Dia champs but overall champs, they have conquered this disease and living with it they are doing everything that a healthy child does. Taking insulin four times a day by himself, he has challenged such a big disease with yoga practice. He further said that awareness about this disease is necessary and that the district administration will run a campaign in collaboration with the Diabetes Care Center of Ramkrishna Mission Sevashram, in which children will go from village to village. Screening will be done so that if any child is diagnosed with diabetes so that it can be controlled properly well in time.

Students of Modern Global Nursing Institute also presented a drama related to diabetes

Dr. Shiv kumar, head of the Diabetes Care Center of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, aka Swami Dayadhipanand, told that the happiness of these children has returned from diabetes self-management education ( DSME )and they now treat this disease as just a condition and manage it very well.

Vishika, a 13-year-old type one diabetic who had come from Saharanpur to participate, captivated everyone with her yoga poses. Children of Divya Prem Seva Mission sang patriotic songs. Dr. Sandeep Tanwar, Vice President, Max Super Specialty Hospital Dehradun, appreciated the activities of Ramakrishna Mission.

Eminent doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh, Endocrinologist, Manjunath TC,IPS, District Nodal Officer Vaccination Dr Naresh Chaudhary, President of SIDCUL Industrial Association Arun Saraswat, Dr. Urmila Pandey, Dr. Naveen Agrohi and saints of the mission were present in the program. The secretary of sewashram Swami Nityashudhanand blessed the participants.